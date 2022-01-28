Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.65. The company has a market cap of C$499.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

