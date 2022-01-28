BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,551,525 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BLFS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,937. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.93, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

