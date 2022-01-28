Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.18 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $218.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.49. Biogen has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.