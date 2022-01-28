Binamon (BMON) Hits One Day Volume of $998,343.00

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $998,343.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.