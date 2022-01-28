Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.46. 69,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,814,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,749,000 after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 131.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bilibili by 20.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,179,000 after acquiring an additional 201,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 113.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 232,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

