BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.38).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at GBX 2,400 ($32.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,201.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,132.27. The company has a market cap of £121.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.10).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.