Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The stock has a market cap of £706.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

