Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on the stock.
Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The stock has a market cap of £706.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94).
About Bakkavor Group
