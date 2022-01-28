Berenberg Bank Downgrades Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) to Hold

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of -0.82.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

