Berenberg Bank Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €48.00 ($54.55) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.44 ($57.32).

STM traded up €0.81 ($0.91) on Friday, hitting €40.57 ($46.10). 5,867,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.88 and a 200-day moving average of €39.22. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

