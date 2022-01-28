BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $12.22 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.26 or 0.06664855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.61 or 1.00061326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052026 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.