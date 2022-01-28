Belt Finance (BELT) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.37 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $292,090.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,442.64 or 0.06542957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.38 or 0.99823426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

