Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 522,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

