BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Get BayCom alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.