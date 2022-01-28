Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Basf from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Basf stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

