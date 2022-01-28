Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 395,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

