Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 905,133 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

