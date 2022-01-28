Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 201.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASIX opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

