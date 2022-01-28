Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 492 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 107,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.75 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

