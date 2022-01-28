Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

