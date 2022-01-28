Barclays Trims Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price to GBX 5,300

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,450 ($73.53) to GBX 5,300 ($71.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,633.33.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

