Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 51.31 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £36.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.32. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.37 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,699.46).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

