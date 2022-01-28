Barclays Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

NYSE:MCD opened at $248.74 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.46 and its 200-day moving average is $248.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

