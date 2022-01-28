Barclays PLC Buys 23,395 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 181.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after acquiring an additional 484,838 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

