Barclays PLC Acquires 84,980 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 297.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of Intersect ENT worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $909.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

