Barclays Increases Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 2,545

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,260 ($30.49) to GBX 2,545 ($34.34) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,863.50 ($25.14) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,665 ($22.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,156.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.79), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,218.56). Also, insider Rosemary Leith bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($31.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,346.47). Insiders have acquired 2,861 shares of company stock worth $6,366,287 over the last 90 days.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

