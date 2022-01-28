Barclays Cuts Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 490 ($6.61) to GBX 450 ($6.07) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s previous close.

ASCL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($6.00).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.68) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.91. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

