Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%.

BWFG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 7,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Mcneill bought 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,425 shares of company stock worth $665,652 over the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

