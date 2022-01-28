Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

