Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 200.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of McAfee worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCFE shares. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

