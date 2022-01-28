Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,391 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in eBay by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.