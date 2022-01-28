Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.