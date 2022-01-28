Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,757 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

