Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

