Bank of America Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.