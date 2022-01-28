Bank of America Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $44.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.86 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 156,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

