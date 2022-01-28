Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKKLY opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
