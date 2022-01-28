Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKKLY opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

