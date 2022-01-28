Banc Funds Co. LLC Invests $119,000 in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNB stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

