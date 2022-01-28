Ballast Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,334.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,389.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

