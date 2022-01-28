Ball (NYSE:BLL) Issues Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

