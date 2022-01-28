Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.19. Bakkt shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 8,869 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

