Badger DAO Market Capitalization Tops $127.32 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $127.32 million and $17.81 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.23 or 0.00028127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,442,303 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

