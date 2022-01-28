Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 28.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 28.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLZE opened at 12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.53. Backblaze has a 52-week low of 11.11 and a 52-week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The business had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Backblaze stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Backblaze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

