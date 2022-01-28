B. Riley Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $232,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 62.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

