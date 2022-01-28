B. Riley Trims Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Target Price to $3.00

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

