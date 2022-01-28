B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $91.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.