B. Riley Cuts Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target to $3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.24.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $963,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

