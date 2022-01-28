B. Riley Comments on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

FCF stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.