Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axonics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axonics by 522.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 6,066.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 403,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $43.74 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

