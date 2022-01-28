Avory & Company LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Avory & Company LLC reduced its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065,794 shares during the period. ContextLogic makes up about 1.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned about 0.09% of ContextLogic worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 374.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 727,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 150,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,140,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

