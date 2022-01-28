Aviva PLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

PLUG stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

